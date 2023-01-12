India’s SIP inflows can double in 3 years: Aditya Birla AMC

On the prospects of new-age firms, which have seen a dramatic fall in valuations from the highs of the past year, he said: “There is huge scope of startups to flourish , given that India is becoming a digital economy, whether in payments, or in consumer behaviour. Our view is that few of these companies have been able to establish themselves as formidable players in particular segments and competitive intensity in those space has been taken care of. Road to profitability is visible in some companies in five years, and they can be valued more based on profits rather than the earlier matrix of revenue, or number of users or transactions."