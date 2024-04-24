Ashneer Grover says 'taxpayers are minority in elections' amid inheritance tax row: ‘You can get away saying…’
Taxpayers are the most ‘meaningless minority’ as far as general elections are concerns and political leaders can say anything on tax in a political rally and get away with it, according to Ashneer Grover. The former managing director of fintech major BharatPe has said that if one tries to understand ‘tax politics in India’, only 0.5 per cent of voters now pay any ‘meaningful’ income tax in the country.