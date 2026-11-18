Parents can open a demat account in the name of a newborn or minor child to hold investments for their future. However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has prescribed specific rules governing who can operate these accounts, the role of guardians and the transactions permitted in a minor's name.
A six-day-old girl from New Delhi recently became India's youngest known demat account holder after her family completed the necessary documentation within a week of her birth, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
The development has brought attention to the rules governing demat accounts for minors and the steps parents must follow before opening one.
SEBI permits demat accounts to be opened in the name of minors, including newborns. However, such accounts must be operated by a guardian until the child turns 18.
Under SEBI's guidelines, the father can act as the guardian. In his absence, the mother can take up the responsibility. If both parents are absent, a guardian appointed by a court can operate the account.
A minor cannot be a joint holder in another demat account. The minor must be the sole account holder, with the guardian managing the account on their behalf.
What documents are required to open a minor's demat account?
Parents need to complete the prescribed identity verification and documentation process before opening a demat account for their child.
Opening a demat account for a minor does not allow parents to trade shares freely on the child's behalf.
SEBI's rules restrict minors from entering into contracts with stockbrokers to purchase or sell securities.
However, a trading account can be opened in a minor's name for selling securities acquired through specified routes, including:
When the account holder turns 18, the minor's demat account must be regularised for operation as an adult account.
The individual must complete the required formalities, confirm the securities held in the account and fulfil the applicable KYC requirements.
Once the process is completed, the individual can operate the account independently under the rules applicable to adult demat account holders.
What should parents know before opening a demat account for a newborn?
A minor demat account can provide a way for parents to hold investments in their child's name. However, it is important to understand that the account is subject to restrictions on trading and operation.
Parents should check the documentation requirements with their chosen depository participant and understand the limitations on transactions before opening the account.
SEBI's rules are designed to ensure that investments held in a minor's name are managed through an authorised guardian until the child reaches adulthood.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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