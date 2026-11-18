Parents can open a demat account in the name of a newborn or minor child to hold investments for their future. However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has prescribed specific rules governing who can operate these accounts, the role of guardians and the transactions permitted in a minor's name.

A six-day-old girl from New Delhi recently became India's youngest known demat account holder after her family completed the necessary documentation within a week of her birth, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The development has brought attention to the rules governing demat accounts for minors and the steps parents must follow before opening one.

Who can open a demat account for a newborn? SEBI permits demat accounts to be opened in the name of minors, including newborns. However, such accounts must be operated by a guardian until the child turns 18.

Under SEBI's guidelines, the father can act as the guardian. In his absence, the mother can take up the responsibility. If both parents are absent, a guardian appointed by a court can operate the account.

A minor cannot be a joint holder in another demat account. The minor must be the sole account holder, with the guardian managing the account on their behalf.

What documents are required to open a minor's demat account?

Parents need to complete the prescribed identity verification and documentation process before opening a demat account for their child.

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The documentation generally includes: The minor's Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Proof of identity and date of birth of the minor.

Identity and address proof of the guardian.

Bank account details, as required by the depository participant.

KYC documentation of both the minor and the guardian.

The exact documentation requirements may vary depending on the depository participant and its account-opening process. Can parents buy and sell shares through a newborn's demat account? Opening a demat account for a minor does not allow parents to trade shares freely on the child's behalf.

SEBI's rules restrict minors from entering into contracts with stockbrokers to purchase or sell securities.

However, a trading account can be opened in a minor's name for selling securities acquired through specified routes, including:

Initial public offerings (IPOs).

Inheritance.

Corporate actions.

Gifts or donations.

Transfers between family members.

Transfers made under government or regulatory directions or orders.

The guardian operates the account until the minor becomes an adult, subject to the applicable regulatory requirements. What happens when a minor turns 18? When the account holder turns 18, the minor's demat account must be regularised for operation as an adult account.

The individual must complete the required formalities, confirm the securities held in the account and fulfil the applicable KYC requirements.

Once the process is completed, the individual can operate the account independently under the rules applicable to adult demat account holders.

What should parents know before opening a demat account for a newborn?

A minor demat account can provide a way for parents to hold investments in their child's name. However, it is important to understand that the account is subject to restrictions on trading and operation.

Parents should check the documentation requirements with their chosen depository participant and understand the limitations on transactions before opening the account.