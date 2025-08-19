IndiGo and IDFC FIRST Bank roll out co-branded credit card. See details here

BusinessWire India/ANI: IndiGo and IDFC FIRST Bank announced the launch of the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card, which is a one-of-a-kind card that combines the benefits of both Mastercard and RuPay networks through a single application.

This partnership shows a shared commitment to delivering value, convenience, and everyday benefits to customers.

The credit card enhances travel experiences with lifestyle privileges, low forex markup, attractive trip cancellation cover, and accelerated rewards on IndiGo flight bookings, milestone spends, and everyday purchases.

With this launch, IndiGo further strengthens the IndiGo BluChip loyalty program portfolio, offering customers more ways to earn IndiGo BluChips through everyday spends -- making every transaction count towards their next flight.

This launch underscores IDFC FIRST Bank's vision of building a world-class bank, driven by a Customer First philosophy and powered by a modern digital and technology stack.

The IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card has been designed to offer unmatched accessibility, with an FD-backed option that makes this premium dual-network product practically assured to everyone, while maintaining responsible credit risk practices.

Key Highlights of the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card: >> Dual-Network Card Pair

>> Comes as a two-card offering - Mastercard and RuPay issued under a single application, ensuring broad acceptance across domestic, international, and UPI transactions

>> Low forex markup of just 1.49 per cent

The IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit card allows customers to earn free flights faster with earnings across daily spends.

In the first year, they also enjoy additional Bonus vouchers of up to 8,000 IndiGo BluChips depending on their card type.

Speaking about the launch, Shirish Bhandari, Head, Credit Cards, Tolls and Transit and Loyalty, said, “With the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card, we're making premium travel accessible to all -- not just a few. This is more than just a credit card; it's a bold step toward democratising travel and financial empowerment by allowing every Indian -- regardless of credit history -- to own the same world-class product, through a flexible application journey that includes both traditional and Fixed Deposit-backed access.”

Speaking on the development, Rajeeth Pillai, Chief Relationship Management, NPCI said, “The card's UPI-enabled functionality allows users to link their RuPay credit card to a UPI ID, enabling seamless and secure transactions. It also works seamlessly across POS and e-commerce platforms, offering users flexibility and wider acceptance.”