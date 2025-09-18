IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Dual Credit Card: How spending smart can get you flying free

As per DGCA data, India’s domestic airlines flew 1.26 crore passengers in July 2025. IndiGo, India’s largest airline, flew 82.15 lakh passengers with a 65.20% market share. With so many passengers flying with IndiGo, what if your next IndiGo flight ticket is sponsored with credit card reward points? What if the regular spends on your credit card sponsored your next Indigo flight? Yes, you can do that with the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card.
In this article, we will understand what the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card is, its features and benefits, how to earn and redeem BluChips, and whether you should take this credit card.
The IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card is a co-branded card issued by IDFC FIRST Bank in partnership with IndiGo Airlines. The card offers IndiGo BluChips on all eligible spends. The BluChips are the reward currency of IndiGo’s loyalty program. The Bluchips can be redeemed against IndiGo flight bookings made through IndiGo’s website/mobile App.
The cardholder can earn BluChips on regular spends like groceries, dining, entertainment, travel, etc. The BluChips are credited to the cardholder’s BluChip account with IndiGo.
The cardholder will receive two cards (Mastercard and RuPay variants). Both cards will share a common credit limit. The cardholder will earn BluChips on spends with both cards. At the end of the billing cycle, a single consolidated bill will be generated, for which the cardholder will have to make a single payment.
The joining fee is Rs. 4,999 + GST, against which the cardholder will get a voucher of 5,000 IndiGo BluChips and a complimentary meal voucher. The other option is to make a Rs. 1 lakh fixed deposit and get the card with no joining fees. On spending Rs. 1 lakh or more in the first 90 days, the cardholder can get a voucher of 3,000 BluChips.
The annual renewal fee is Rs. 4,999 + GST. The cardholder will get renewal benefits of a voucher of 5,000 IndiGo BluChips and a complimentary meal voucher.
The cardholder will earn BluChips as follows:
The cardholder can earn an annual bonus of up to 25,000 BluChips vouchers on achieving the following milestone spends in a card anniversary year:
The vouchers of IndiGo BluChips will be credited in the cardholder’s IndiGo BluChip account 5 days after the statement generation date of the month in which the respective milestone was achieved. The vouchers are valid for 6 months from the date of issuance.
When the cardholder books an IndiGo flight directly on the IndiGo website/App, they can earn up to 22 BluChips per Rs. 100 spent as follows:
Thus, IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cardholders can earn significant BluChips by clubbing card benefits with the IndiGo BluChip loyalty program benefits (channel and tier benefits).
An IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cardholder can use the accumulated BluChips and BluChips voucher (annual/milestone/activation) to book IndiGo flights through the IndiGo website/App. The redemption can be against domestic and international IndiGo flights. IndiGo has a vast network of over 2,000 daily flights.
With flexible part payment, a member can club BluChips, BluChips voucher, IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card/cash while paying for a flight booking. When booking an IndiGo flight on the IndiGo website/App, the BluChip voucher option will be visible on the payment page for redemption. Any balance payment can be made with BluChips or card/cash.
An individual can redeem the BluChips and BluChips vouchers for any cabin (economy or stretch) flights for self or nominees. An IndiGo BluChips voucher can be used is a single journey and cannot be clubbed with another BluChips voucher. There are no blackout date restrictions for redemption of BluChips and BluChips vouchers.
The IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card has a low forex mark-up fee of 1.49%. Usually, for most credit cards, the forex mark-up fee is up to 3.5%. So, with the low forex mark-up fee on the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card, you can save a decent amount on money on foreign currency transactions.
An individual with no or low credit score can also get the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card against the security of a fixed deposit. A lien will be marked on the fixed deposit. It means the cardholder cannot partially or fully withdraw the fixed deposit amount till the credit card is active.
On maturity, the fixed deposit will be auto-renewed for the same tenure at the prevailing interest rate for that tenure. If the cardholder wants to withdraw the fixed deposit amount, they must close the credit card first.
So, the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card against a fixed deposit is a good option for an individual to build a credit score and profile. At the same time, while building the credit score and profile, the cardholder can enjoy the benefits of a good travel credit card.
As of July 2025, IndiGo had a 65.20% market share per DGCA’s aviation data. With such a large market share, most domestic regular flyers would likely have taken an IndiGo flight. If you are a regular IndiGo flyer, you may consider the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card. Along with the IndiGo BluChip loyalty program, the card can help you earn a good amount of BluChips for IndiGo flight bookings and other regular expenses.
On hitting the annual spend-based milestones, you can unlock a bonus of up to 25,000 BluChips vouchers annually. You can use the accumulated BluChips and BluChips vouchers for booking IndiGo flights for free. Thus, the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card is a good fit for frequent IndiGo flyers to earn and redeem BluChips and BluChips vouchers against IndiGo flights.
Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached on LinkedIn.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
