IndiGo SBI Card. Features & rewards offered by this co-branded card explained

Credit card: SBI Card has partnered with IndiGo Airlines to rollout a co-branded credit card. IndiGo SBI Card is available at an annual fee of ₹1,499 and offers an array of privileges such as welcome benefits, renewal benefits and lounge benefits.

Here we list out all key features of this co-branded credit card:

Lounge facility This credit card offers four domestic airport lounges in a year which means one per quarter. This lounge facility is applicable only if the customer meets the spending criteria of ₹50,000 in the first quarter.

Fuel surcharge There is a 1 percent fuel surcharge across all petrol pumps in India on transactions from ₹500 upto ₹4,000 exclusive of GST and other charges.

There is a maximum fuel surcharge waiver of ₹200 per statement cycle.

Reward points Card holders are entitled to earn 3 IndiGo BluChips on ₹100 spent on IndiGo app and web.

They can also earn 2 IndiGo BluChips on ₹100 spent on Hotel/lodging and travel MCCs (merchant category codes). Additionally, there is one BluChip given on ₹100 spent on all other spends.

Other features Add-on cards: Cardholders can empower family with add-on cards for your parents, spouse, children or siblings above the age of 18.

Flexipay: You can convert your transactions into easy monthly instalments. This is applicable on any spend for ₹2,500 or above.

Additionally, cardholders can use this card at any merchant that accepts Mastercard/RuPay card.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.