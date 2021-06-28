Individuals can now sell pension products: PFRDA chairman

The regulator had earlier allowed banks and point of presence-service providers (POP-SPs) to work as pension product distributors. As part of the latest move, POP-SPs will empanel individuals seeking to become pension product distributors as per PFRDA guidelines. “Direct licensing will not be provided to these individual advisers by PFRDA. It will be given to them under POP-SP regulations, PFRDA chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay told Mint. “PFRDA will provide broad guidelines to POP-SPs who wish to take individuals with them (as a pension adviser) and allow these individuals to walk in the field and procure pension products."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}