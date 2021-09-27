INDmoney offers US stocks as rewards for credit card spends

An INDmoney customer would open a rupee account on the app which would be maintained with INDmoney’s partner bank in India. A favourable deal with the partner bank and use of technology has eliminated the high fixed charges associated with small forex transfers, said Ashish Kashyap, founder and CEO, INDmoney. “Hence your customers can remit small amounts of money to a US broker that we have partnered with for a very small markup (in the order of 5 to 20 basis points) and buy US stocks and bonds. The new rewards programme goes one step further. It credits fractional US shares to your customer's brokerage account (with Drivewealth) linked to the customer's credit card spend. It is over and above what that person would get from his credit card provider and is roughly in the region of a 1-1.5% reward of the monthly spend. The customer's credit card statement gets automatically pulled from their email account based on customer consent and he/she does not have to upload it every month," Kashyap added.

