Indore municipal corporation launches ₹244 crore secured redeemable NCDs
The NCDs have a face value of ₹1000 each, aggregating up to ₹ 122 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to ₹122 crore
Indore municipal corporation has launched secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of ₹1000 each, aggregating up to ₹ 122 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription of up to ₹122 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹244 crore. The issue will open on 10 February and will close on 14 February.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×