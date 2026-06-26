Indore to Navi Mumbai: Top 5 cleanest cities in India and their cost of living

Over the past decade, India government has taken several initiatives to promote urban cleanliness through improved waste management, better sanitation, and greater citizen participation. Here's a look at top 5 cleanest cities in india, ranked by Swachh Survekshan, conducted annually by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and also examine the cost of living in each city.
Indore — India's cleanest city for eight consecutive years, Indore has set the benchmark for sanitation, waste management, and civic participation. Despite its world-class cleanliness, the city remains relatively affordable, with a monthly cost of living of around ₹32,900 for a single person and ₹80,500 for a family
Surat: Known for its garbage-free zones and efficient door-to-door waste collection, Surat consistently ranks among India's cleanest cities. It is relatively more expensive for individuals, with a monthly living cost of around ₹62,500, while a family's expenses average ₹88,400, benefiting from shared housing costs.
Navi Mumbai: While Navi Mumbai offers a high standard of living, it is among the costlier cities on the list, with monthly expenses of about ₹44,900 for an individual and ₹1.03 lakh for a family.
Visakhapatnam: Offering a balance of cleanliness and affordability, this city has an estimated monthly cost of living of around ₹31,300 for a single person and ₹77,000 for a family. Rent averages ₹16,000, while food and transport expenses remain relatively moderate, making it budget-friendly.
Bhopal: A single person can expect monthly expenses of around ₹31,600 in Bhopal, while a family may spend about ₹81,800. Average rent stands at ₹16,800, with moderate food and transport costs.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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