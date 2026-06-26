Indore to Navi Mumbai: Top 5 cleanest cities in India and their cost of living

India's government has increased urban cleanliness via better waste management and citizen involvement. The top five cleanest cities in 2026, per Swachh Survekshan, include Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Bhopal

Sanchari Ghosh
Published26 Jun 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Top 5 Cleanest Cities in India: Rankings and Living Costs Revealed
Top 5 Cleanest Cities in India: Rankings and Living Costs Revealed

Over the past decade, India government has taken several initiatives to promote urban cleanliness through improved waste management, better sanitation, and greater citizen participation. Here's a look at top 5 cleanest cities in india, ranked by Swachh Survekshan, conducted annually by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and also examine the cost of living in each city.

Top 5 Cleanest Cities in India — Swachh Survekshan 2026

Indore — India's cleanest city for eight consecutive years, Indore has set the benchmark for sanitation, waste management, and civic participation. Despite its world-class cleanliness, the city remains relatively affordable, with a monthly cost of living of around 32,900 for a single person and 80,500 for a family

  • Cost of living One person: 32.9K
  • Cost of living Family: 80.5K
  • Rent: 19.7K
  • Food Expenses: 13.5K
  •  Transport Expenses: 3490

Surat: Known for its garbage-free zones and efficient door-to-door waste collection, Surat consistently ranks among India's cleanest cities. It is relatively more expensive for individuals, with a monthly living cost of around 62,500, while a family's expenses average 88,400, benefiting from shared housing costs.

  • Cost of living one person: 62.5K
  • Cost of living Family: 88.4K (the expenses for living alone is higher as the rent is much higher for smaller accomodations)
  • Rent: 26.6K
  • Food Expenses: 4130
  •  Transport Expenses: 3490

Also Read | Best cities to live in India: Bengaluru tops the list, Kolkata most affordable

Navi Mumbai: While Navi Mumbai offers a high standard of living, it is among the costlier cities on the list, with monthly expenses of about 44,900 for an individual and 1.03 lakh for a family.

  • Cost of living One person: 44.9K
  • Cost of living Family: 103K
  • Rent: 39.1K
  • Food Expenses: 15.4K
  •  Transport Expenses: 2811

Visakhapatnam: Offering a balance of cleanliness and affordability, this city has an estimated monthly cost of living of around 31,300 for a single person and 77,000 for a family. Rent averages 16,000, while food and transport expenses remain relatively moderate, making it budget-friendly.

  • Cost of living One person: 31.3K
  • Cost of living Family: 77K
  • Rent: 16K
  • Food Expenses: 14.7K
  •  Transport Expenses: 4179

Also Read | Mumbai, Bengaluru or Indore? How your city can make you richer or poorer

Bhopal: A single person can expect monthly expenses of around 31,600 in Bhopal, while a family may spend about 81,800. Average rent stands at 16,800, with moderate food and transport costs.

  • Cost of living One person: 31.6K
  • Cost of living Family: 81.8K
  • Rent: 16.8K
  • Food Expenses: 13.5K
  •  Transport Expenses: 3219

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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