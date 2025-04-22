IndusInd Bank Avios Credit Card fee revised downwards: Should you take this card?

In 2023, when IndusInd Bank launched the Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card, the joining fee was Rs. 40,000 + Taxes, and the annual renewal fee was Rs. 10,000 + Taxes. However, recently in April 2025, the bank has reduced the joining fee to Rs. 10,000 + Taxes and the annual renewal fee to Rs. 5,000 + Taxes.

There are some changes in the reward structure also. In this article, we will understand all the changes in the card fees, features and benefits and whether you should take this card now.

What is the IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card? The IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card is a first-of-its-kind multi-branded credit card. IndusInd Bank has partnered with British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club for this premium metal card. These are the frequent flyer programs (FFPs) of British Airways and Qatar Airways. It is a travel credit card with the best-in-class rewards, specifically for international flights.

The credit card awards the cardholders with Avios, the rewards currency for British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club. Some of the international travel benefits that the card offers include a lower forex markup at the selected preferred destination, complimentary meet-and-greet service at leading international airports, complimentary airport lounge access, etc.

Features and benefits The IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card offers the following features and benefits.

1. Welcome benefit: The cardholder will get a welcome benefit of 20,000 bonus Avios. The Avios will be credited after 15 days of payment of joining fees.

2. Earning Avios: For every Rs. 200 spent using the card, you earn Avios as follows.

Spends category Avios Spends in the selected preferred international destination for Point of Sale (POS) transactions 6 Online spends on selected preferred international destination 3 Spends in domestic and international destinations 3 Spends on Qatar Airways & British Airways website and App 5 Spends on utilities, Government services, education and insurance 1 All other spends 3

Source: IndusInd Bank website

For points 1 and 2 above, the preferred international destination must be selected at the time of card application. The choices for the selection of the preferred international destination include:

Americas (North and South America)

Europe and North Asia

Middle East and South Asia

Africa

Australia, New Zealand, Far East and others The request for change in the preferred international destination can be placed after a card anniversary year is completed.

The applicant has to select the preferred airline loyalty program between Qatar Airways Privilege Club and British Airways Executive Club at the time of card application. Accordingly, the 5 Avios for every Rs. 200 spent will be given for spends on the selected preferred airline website and App.

The Avios will be credited to your account post 10 days of monthly credit card statement generation. Fuel spends will not earn any Avios.

i) Low forex markup: The cardholder can enjoy a low forex markup of 1.5% for spends at the preferred international destination.

ii) Milestone benefits: The credit card has two spend-based milestones as follows:

18,000 bonus Avios on spending Rs. 8 lakhs in a year

Additional 18,000 bonus Avios on spending the next Rs. 8 lakhs in a year Thus, a cardholder can earn 36,000 bonus Avios on spending Rs. 16 lakhs in a year. On achieving the spending milestone(s), the bonus Avios will be credited 10 days post statement generation.

Complimentary meet and greet service: The cardholder can enjoy two complimentary meet and greet services per year at leading international airports. The service includes assistance for smooth check-in, security, immigration and some other services. It ensures a seamless and stress-free travel experience. Complimentary lounge access: The cardholder can get complimentary access to international airport lounges across the world, twice per calendar quarter through Priority Pass. The cardholder can get complimentary access to domestic airport lounges, twice per calendar quarter. 10% discount on flight tickets: If the cardholder chooses Qatar Airways Privilege Club as the preferred airline loyalty program, they will get a 10% discount on flight tickets. The discount will be applicable for flight bookings made on the Qatar Airways website or mobile App on all flights originating from India. Redemption of Avios As mentioned earlier, the card gives rewards for all eligible spends in the form of Avios. So, let us now understand where and how you can use the Avios. The Avios can be used on the British Airways and Qatar Airways websites and respective Apps.

On the British Airways website and App, you can use Avios for:

Booking reward flights Paying for upgrading a regular cash booking to the next cabin Booking holiday packages Paying for baggage and reserving seats Booking hotels Booking car rentals Booking memorable tours and experiences across the globe If you don’t have sufficient Avios, you can make a partial payment with Avios and the remaining with other payment modes (for example, credit or debit cards, internet banking, etc.).

On the Qatar Airways website and App, you can use Avios for:

Booking award flights Paying for seat selection Purchasing extra baggage Paying for seat upgrade Paying for shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free Bidding for exclusive tailored packages for exceptional experiences Booking vacation packages offered by Qatar Airways Holidays Transferring them to your loved ones Transferring them to other partner loyalty programs like Accor Live Limitless, Mariott Bonvoy, British Airways Executive Club, Meera Rewards, etc., in a specified transfer ratio. If you don’t have sufficient Avios, you can part-pay with Avios and the remaining with cash.

British Airways and Qatar Airways are members of the Oneworld alliance. So, you can use Avios to book flights of airlines that are members of the Oneworld alliance. Thus, your Avios can take you to any destination where the Oneworld partners fly to.

Joining and renewal fees The card has a joining fee of Rs. 10,000 + Taxes. The cardholder gets a welcome benefit of 20,000 Avios on payment of joining fees. The card has a renewal fee of Rs. 5,000 + Taxes. The cardholder gets a renewal benefit of 5,000 Avios on payment of renewal fees.

Should you take this credit card? To decide whether to take the IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card, consider the following factors. Do you travel frequently to international destinations? If yes, do you travel frequently through Qatar Airways, British Airways or Oneworld alliance members? If yes, consider taking the IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card.

Along with earning Avios, you will get benefits, like a 1.5% low forex markup for spends at the preferred international destination, airport lounge access, meet and greet service, etc. The recent reduction in the joining and renewal fees improves the card value proposition. All these benefits make the travel experience seamless and stress-free, thus making the card worthy of consideration.