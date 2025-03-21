Are you a food lover who prefers to dine out every weekend at the best restaurants to relish varieties of cuisine? What if you could save 25% on your food bill? Yes, the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card offers you just that and a lot more. In this article, we will understand what is the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card, its features and benefits, and whether it is the best dining credit card.

What is the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card? The IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card is a co-branded credit card offered by IndusInd Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, and EazyDiner, one of India’s biggest restaurant table booking platforms. The credit card offers food lovers some of the best fine dining experiences with huge discounts, reward points, complimentary airport lounge access, complimentary movie tickets, and a lot more.

EazyDiner is India’s leading food discovery, table reservation, and restaurant payment platform. It helps users discover great restaurants and bars. A user can get a guaranteed reservation within 10 seconds at over 15,000+ restaurants. Every reservation comes with a deal, enhancing the dining experience.

Features and benefits of IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card The card offers a whole host of features and benefits. Some of these include the following.

25% discount on restaurant bill The IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card offers a 25% discount up to Rs. 1,000 on the restaurant bill. It is applicable to all PayEazy enabled restaurants. The payment must be made using PayEazy on the EazyDiner App through the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card. The discount will be automatically applied on the app payment screen.

The 25% discount can be availed unlimited times. If consecutive transactions are made at the same restaurant, there must be a gap of at least 120 minutes (2 hours).

A complimentary alcoholic beverage at specified restaurants Every diner can avail of a complimentary premium alcoholic beverage at over 200 specified restaurants. The list of restaurants can be checked on the EazyDiner App using the ‘Free Drink’ filter on the restaurant listing page. The restaurant booking must be done using the EazyDiner App to avail of the offer.

Reward points The cardholder earns 10 reward points for every Rs. 100 spent on dining, shopping, and entertainment. Every Rs. 100 spent on other categories (except fuel transactions) gets 4 reward points. The cardholder also gets 3X EazyPoints (EazyDiner loyalty currency) for using the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card.

Each reward point has a value of Rs. 0.20. The reward points can be redeemed on the EazyDiner App only. They can be redeemed against the restaurant bill while paying via EazyPay. EazyPoints can be redeemed against the redemption catalogue for free hotel stays, meals, and exclusive restaurant events across the country. The points have a validity of one year.

Complimentary domestic airport lounge access The card provides two complimentary access to domestic airport lounges every calendar quarter.

Complimentary movie tickets You can get two complimentary movie tickets worth Rs. 200 (per ticket) every month. The tickets have to be booked through the BookMyShow website or App. Please note that this is not a buy one get one (BOGO) offer. You can do a transaction to book one ticket and get a discount of up to Rs. 200. Such single ticket booking transactions can be done twice a month to avail of the up to Rs. 200 discount per ticket.

On the other hand, you can book two tickets in a single transaction and get a total discount of up to Rs. 400 (up to Rs. 200 per ticket). Whichever combination you use, doing 2 single ticket booking transactions or booking 2 tickets in a single transaction, the maximum discount that can be availed in a month is Rs. 400 (Rs. 200 per ticket). The internet handling fee has to be paid.

Fuel surcharge waiver The card gives a 1% fuel surcharge waiver across all fuel stations in India. The waiver is applicable for fuel transactions between Rs. 500 and Rs. 3,000. The maximum waiver in a billing cycle is capped at Rs. 250. The cardholder has to bear the GST on the fuel surcharge. Fuel transactions don’t earn any reward points.

Note:The IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card comes in two variants: Signature and Platinum. In this article, we have discussed the details of the signature variant.

Fees The IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card has a joining and annual fee of Rs. 1,999 + Taxes. The card comes with the following welcome benefits:

Complimentary 12 months EazyDiner Prime membership worth Rs. 2,495. 2,000 bonus EazyPoints A Postcard Hotel stay voucher worth Rs. 5,000 On payment of the annual renewal fee, your annual EazyDiner Prime membership will be renewed. You will also get 2,000 bonus EazyPoints.

Should you take this card? The IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card is power-packed with many features and benefits. Its benefits cover areas like food (discount on restaurant bill), entertainment (free movie tickets), travel (complimentary airport lounge access), etc. So, the card provides a whole range of lifestyle benefits.

By clubbing the card benefits with the EazyDiner Prime membership benefits, you can multiply your benefits. The EazyDiner Prime membership comes free with the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card as one of its benefits. The EazyDiner Prime membership provides a guaranteed discount of 25% to 50% on restaurant bills at 2,000+ premium restaurants and bars across India. When you pay the dining bill with the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card via PayEazy, you get an additional 25% discount. You can even redeem reward points (@Rs. 0.20 per point) against the restaurant bill.

Thus, clubbing the 25-50% discount on EazyDiner Prime membership, 25% discount on the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card, and redeeming reward points can multiply your dining benefits. With all its benefits, bundled with the EazyDiner Prime membership benefits, the IndusInd EazyDiner Credit Card is one of the best dining credit cards, if not the best. So, if you are a foodie who dines out regularly, you may consider this credit card. It is one of the best dining credit cards that offers great value for money.