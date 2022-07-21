IndusInd Bank, EazyDiner partner to launch a co-branded credit card

The credit card offers 10 reward points on every ₹100 spent on dining, entertainment and shopping, and users can redeem 3X EazyPoints against hotel stays, meals, exclusive restaurant openings and events across the country
NEW DELHI: IndusInd Bank on Thursday announced a partnership with table reservation platform EazyDiner to launch a tailor-made co-branded credit card - EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card.
The cardholder will get complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership that will offer a guaranteed discount of up to 25% at select restaurants. This discount can be clubbed with an additional 25% discount up to ₹1,000 every time a customer pays on the EazyDiner app via PayEazy, the bank said in a statement. Customers will have the option to instantly redeem reward points while paying via PayEazy.
Apart from this, the card will offer a host of other benefits, such as complimentary stay voucher, reward points that can be redeemed against hotel stays, meals, as well as two complimentary domestic lounge visits per quarter at airports across India.
“IndusInd Bank has always been a pioneer in bringing forth some of the most innovative propositions through its exclusive suite of credit cards. We are now delighted to collaborate with EazyDiner, to launch the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card that aims to transform the dining experience. We believe this partnership will help the Bank expand our lifestyle based offerings even further, helping our customers enjoy rewards & additional discounts," said Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank.
The card offers 10 reward points on every ₹100 spent on dining, entertainment and shopping, and users can redeem 3X EazyPoints against hotel stays, meals, exclusive restaurant openings and events across the country.
Among other benefits, users will get 2000 EazyPoints as a welcome bonus.
“We are happy to partner with IndusInd Bank to offer our customers a solution which not only makes eating out simple and fun but also resonates with luxury, comfort and rewarding experience for the customers. We are sure that our customers will appreciate the great value in the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Credit Card and enjoy our first ever card with unmatched benefits on every meal at a partner restaurant," said Kapil Chopra, founder, EazyDiner.