IndusInd Bank hikes FD rates by up to 8.25% on these tenors effective from today
- The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is currently providing an interest rate ranging from 3.505 to 7% for the general public and 4.00% to 7.50% for senior persons on a deposit tenor running from 7 days to 61 months and above. IndusInd Bank is now providing a maximum return of 7.50% for non-senior citizens and 8.25% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 2 years up to 3 years and 3 months. The latest fixed deposit interest rates are in effect as of today, February 16, 2023, according to the bank's official website.
