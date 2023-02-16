IndusInd Bank hikes FD rates by up to 8.25% on these tenors effective from today

Deposits with maturities between 1 year and 1 year and 6 months and below will now earn interest at a rate of 7%, while deposits with maturities between 1 year and 6 months and below 2 years will now earn interest at a rate of 7.25%. The bank will now offer a maximum return of 7.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, 3 months, and will now offer a rate of 7.25% on deposits maturing in 3 years to more but less than 61 months. Deposits maturing in 61 months and longer will now earn an interest rate of 7.00%, and the bank will also give a 7.25% interest rate on deposits made under the Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years).