IndusInd Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts

IndusInd Bank FD Rates

The bank will now give a 3.50% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days, and a 4.00% interest rate on term deposits maturing in 31 days to 60 days with IndusInd Bank. The interest rate on deposits that mature in 61 days to 90 days will be 4.25%, while the interest rate on term deposits that mature in 91 days to 120 days will now be 4.50%. On deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days, IndusInd Bank is giving an interest rate of 4.75%, and on deposits maturing in 181 days to 210 days, it is offering an interest rate of 5.00%. On fixed deposits maturing in 211 days to 269 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.25% and on deposits maturing in 270 days or 364 days, IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.50%.