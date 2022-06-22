IndusInd Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by 15 to 50 bps

On behalf of additional premium for senior citizens on fixed deposits, IndusInd Bank has mentioned on its website that “An additional interest rate of 0.50% over and above the card rates is applicable for Term Deposits of Senior citizens (Age 60 years & above) for value below Rs. 2 cr. (Not applicable for NRO/NRE deposits). However, in case the senior citizen opts to place deposits of value greater than or equal to 2 Cr, the benefit of additional interest shall not be available." Senior citizens will now get an interest rate ranging from 3.75% to 6.50% on deposits of 7 days to 61 months and above, elderly folks will get a maximum interest rate benefit of 7% on their deposits maturing in 2 years to below 61 months and Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years) respectively.