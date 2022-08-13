IndusInd Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr4 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 05:36 PM IST
The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The higher interest rates are effective as of August 12, 2022, according to the bank's official website. After the adjustment, the bank is now offering fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 6.75% for the general public and 4.25% to 7.50% for senior citizens.