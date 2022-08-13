IndusInd Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr

IndusInd Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate from 2.75% to 3.50% an interest rate hike of 75 bps and on fixed deposits maturing in 15 days to 30 days the interest rate has been hiked from 3.00% to 3.50% a hike of 50 bps. Fixed deposits maturing in 31 days to 45 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.00% which was earlier 3.50% a hike of 50 bps and fixed deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.00% which was earlier 3.65% a hike of 35 bps.