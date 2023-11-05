IndusInd Bank introduces “NRI Homecoming” festival for non-resident Indians. Details here
IndusInd Bank provides interest rates of up to 6.75% p.a on NRE/NRO savings accounts, up to 7.50% p.a on NRE/NRO deposits, and up to 5.95% p.a on USD FCNR deposits.
On November 3, 2023, IndusInd Bank unveiled the “NRI Homecoming" festival, a special celebration to mark the homecoming of non-resident Indians (NRIs) reuniting with their families. This coincides with the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the approaching year-end holiday season, and the eagerly anticipated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2024. The primary goal of this initiative is to provide a memorable experience for our clients by hosting a series of joyful events and presenting enticing deals on our banking products and services.