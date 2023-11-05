IndusInd Bank provides interest rates of up to 6.75% p.a on NRE/NRO savings accounts, up to 7.50% p.a on NRE/NRO deposits, and up to 5.95% p.a on USD FCNR deposits.

On November 3, 2023, IndusInd Bank unveiled the “NRI Homecoming" festival, a special celebration to mark the homecoming of non-resident Indians (NRIs) reuniting with their families. This coincides with the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the approaching year-end holiday season, and the eagerly anticipated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2024. The primary goal of this initiative is to provide a memorable experience for our clients by hosting a series of joyful events and presenting enticing deals on our banking products and services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within the NRI homecoming festival, the bank offers time-limited advantages, such as an impressive interest rate of up to 6.75 per cent per annum on NRE/NRO Savings Accounts, competitive interest rates of up to 7.5 per cent every year on NRE/NRO deposits, and enticing interest rates of up to 5.95 per cent each year on USD FCNR Deposits.

Furthermore, the “NRI Homecoming" program encompasses educational sessions on financial literacy, offering valuable insights and guidance to NRIs and PIOs regarding their financial needs as they prepare to return overseas. These sessions, conducted by experienced financial planners, are designed to aid NRIs in achieving their financial goals with precision and effectiveness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank has placed a significant emphasis on streamlining the NRI Digital Account Opening process, which includes features such as My Account My Number, WhatsApp Banking, and Finger Print Banking for added convenience. Furthermore, the bank provides Indus Fast Remit for straightforward fund transfers from the USA and Singapore, along with a highly efficient Virtual Service team and a 24x7 call centre dedicated to assisting NRIs residing abroad.

