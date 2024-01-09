IndusInd Bank introduces the ‘Samman RuPay Credit Card’ exclusively for government employees. Details here
IndusInd Bank’s “Samman RuPay Credit Card” seamlessly integrates UPI flexibility with exclusive benefits for an enhanced banking experience.
IndusInd Bank recently introduced the “IndusInd Bank Samman RuPay Credit Card", equipped with UPI functionality, in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Tailored for government sector employees, the card is designed to offer a variety of exclusive perks, aiming to elevate their banking experience.