IndusInd Bank recently introduced the “IndusInd Bank Samman RuPay Credit Card", equipped with UPI functionality, in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) . Tailored for government sector employees, the card is designed to offer a variety of exclusive perks, aiming to elevate their banking experience.

Combining the advantages of a conventional credit card with the advanced functionalities of UPI, the IndusInd Bank Samman RuPay Credit Card presents a seamless financial instrument. This card comes with a myriad of benefits, such as cashback on various expenses, complimentary movie tickets, zero fees on cash advances, and exemptions from surcharges on IRCTC transactions and fuel purchases. These features are crafted not just to offer financial incentives but also to streamline and enhance the everyday transactional journey for government employees.

Elaborating on this significant launch, Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank, said, “We are delighted to launch the IndusInd Bank Samman RuPay Credit Card for all government sector employees to offer superior value and convenience to them. We understand their requirements and have crafted this credit card to provide a seamless and rewarding experience, strengthening our presence within this segment and solidifying our position as their preferred banking partner."

Speaking on the announcement, Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “We are pleased to partner with IndusInd Bank to introduce a novel solution on RuPay’s robust and expansive network, tailored to meet the specific needs and requirements of government sector employees. This significant collaboration reflects our commitment to providing user-friendly and cutting-edge payment experiences to all consumer segments. Moreover, linking RuPay Credit Cards with UPI opens a multitude of convenient payment options for cardholders."

The perks associated with this card are tailored to elevate the payment process via UPI on a credit card, ensuring users enjoy a gratifying credit card experience.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!