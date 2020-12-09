IndusInd Bank offers both short-term and long-term fixed deposits (FDs) to its customers. Depending on the need and requirement, you can opt for these FDs. IndusInd Bank revised interest rates effective from 13 July.

For deposits maturing in 7-30 days, IndusInd Bank offers 3.25%, for 30-45 days 3.75%, for 46 days to 60 days 4.10% and for 61-90 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 4.30%. FDs maturing in 91 days to 120 days will give an interest of 4.50% and those deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days will offer 5% interest and 181 days to 210 days 5.40%. IndusInd Bank gives an interest rate of 5.60% on maturity between 211 days to 269 days, and 6.15% on FDs maturing in 270 days or below 1 years.

Despite falling rates, IndusInd Bank offers attractive interest rates of 7% on one-year FDs to less than three-year FDs. These interest rates are higher compared to those offered by other top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Axis And HDFC Bank.

IndusInd Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general customers

7 days to 14 days 3.25%

15 days to 30 days 3.25%

31 days to 45 days 3.75%

46 days to 60 days 4.10%

61 days to 90 days 4.30%

91 days to 120 days 4.50%

121 days to 180 days 5%

181 days to 210 days 5.40%

211 days to 269 days 5.60%

270 days or below 1 years 6.15%

1 Year to 1 Year 2 Days 7%

Above 1 Years 3 Days to 1 Years 2 Months 7%

Above 1 Years 2 Months to below 1 Year 7 Months 7%

1 Year 7 Months to below 2 Years 7%

2 years to below 2 years 6 Months 7%

2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months 7%

2 years 9 Months to below 3 years 7%

3 years to below 61 month 6.75%

61 month and above 6.75%

Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years) 6.75%

IndusInd Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Just like other banks, IndusInd Bank also offers higher interest rates to senior citizens (60 years and above). The bank gives an additional interest rate of 0.50% to senior citizens. Current IndusInd Bank FD rates for senior citizens range from 3.75% to 7.50%.

