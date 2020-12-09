For deposits maturing in 7-30 days, IndusInd Bank offers 3.25%, for 30-45 days 3.75%, for 46 days to 60 days 4.10% and for 61-90 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 4.30%. FDs maturing in 91 days to 120 days will give an interest of 4.50% and those deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days will offer 5% interest and 181 days to 210 days 5.40%. IndusInd Bank gives an interest rate of 5.60% on maturity between 211 days to 269 days, and 6.15% on FDs maturing in 270 days or below 1 years.