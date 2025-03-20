Taking a personal loan comes with a lot of responsibilities. The first among them is the understanding of the basic concept of personal loans and associated interest rates along with the understanding of how to use digital platforms to your advantage in order to ensure that everything beginning with loan tenure, eligibility, interest rates, repayment terms etc., is under control.

Also Read | Planning to borrow? These key features make personal loan different from others

On similar lines IndusInd Bank provides for some simple ways of knowing the status of personal loan application. You have the option of using online and offline channels, and the bank keeps you informed at all times. For making things seamless in checking your personal loan status you should follow the given points:

Online ways to know loan status For online individuals, IndusInd Bank provides a number of digital avenues:

Internet banking : You can log into IndusNet as the registered customer of the bank. Upon logging in, you can view the loan page for information like: Outstanding principal balance, EMI status, personal loan status etc.

: You can log into IndusNet as the registered customer of the bank. Upon logging in, you can view the loan page for information like: Outstanding principal balance, EMI status, personal loan status etc. Mobile application: You can even access your loan status online using the IndusMobile application, the digital mobile banking application of IndusInd bank. Once you download the application from Playstore or App store you can enter your credentials and log in to your profile. On logging in, you can view your personal loan details, download statements, and view EMI schedules.

You can even access your loan status online using the IndusMobile application, the digital mobile banking application of IndusInd bank. Once you download the application from Playstore or App store you can enter your credentials and log in to your profile. On logging in, you can view your personal loan details, download statements, and view EMI schedules. Customer care chat support: The bank's customer support team on its website and mobile app provides live updates and easy resolution to day to day banking issues. Your details such as: Application number, name, mobile number, email id etc., are all that's needed to get support and obtain details with regards to your loan status. Offline status inquiry modes If online internet banking is not feasible IndusInd Bank has several other modes:

Customer care: Customer care helpline numbers can be dialed for the status update of your application. The updated and most recent customer care numbers can be obtained through the website of the bank.

Customer care helpline numbers can be dialed for the status update of your application. The updated and most recent customer care numbers can be obtained through the website of the bank. Email query: You can send an email of your query to the official email id of the bank, along with your application number so that the same can be responded to instantly. For obtaining the details of the updated email id of the bank do refer to the official website of the bank.

You can send an email of your query to the official email id of the bank, along with your application number so that the same can be responded to instantly. For obtaining the details of the updated email id of the bank do refer to the official website of the bank. Visit a branch: The third best option is to directly visit the nearest IndusInd Bank branch. Utilise the website of the bank and utilise its branch locator to find the nearest branch. Visit the branch, discuss your problem and get an instant resolution. Why is it necessary to monitor your loan status? Now, tracking your personal loan application status keeps you abreast of processing times, repayment terms, associated interest rates and requirements for any further documents. This enhances processing and permits better financial planning at key points.