IndusInd Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here
The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.75% for the general public and 4% to 8.25% for senior citizens. According to the IndusInd Bank's official website, these rates are effective from 6 February 2024.