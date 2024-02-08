 IndusInd Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here | Mint
IndusInd Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here

 Sangeeta Ojha

IndusInd Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits, offering rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.75% for the general public and 4% to 8.25% for senior citizens

IndusInd Bank revises fixed deposit rates: Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.75% for the general public and 4% to 8.25% for senior citizens.

The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 crore Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.75% for the general public and 4% to 8.25% for senior citizens. According to the IndusInd Bank's official website, these rates are effective from 6 February 2024.

IndusInd Bank latest FD rates for general customers

7 days to 14 days 3.50 

15 days to 30 days 3.50 

31 days to 45 days 3.75 

46 days to 60 days 4.75 

61 days to 90 days 4.75 

91 days to 120 days 4.75 

121 days to 180 days 5.00 

181 days to 210 days 5.85 

211 days to 269 days 6.10 

270 days to 354 days 6.35 

355 days or 364 days 6.50 

1 Year to below 1 Year 6 Months 7.75

1 Year 6 Months to below 1 Year 7 Months 7.75

1 Year 7 Months up to 2 Years 7.75 

Above 2 Years up to 2 Years 1 Month 7.25 

Above 2 Years 1 Month to below 2 years 6 Months 7.25

2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months 7.25

2 years 9 Months to 3 years 3 months 7.25 

Above 3 years 3 months to below 61 month 7.25

61 month and above 7.00

Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years) 7.25

IndusInd Bank FD rates for Senior Citizens

The additional 0.50 % over and above card rates are applicable for Term Deposits of Senior Citizens (age 60 years and above) for values below 2 crore

7 days to 14 days 4.00

15 days to 30 days 4.00

31 days to 45 days 4.25

46 days to 60 days 5.25

61 days to 90 days 5.25

91 days to 120 days 5.25

121 days to 180 days 5.50

181 days to 210 days 6.35

211 days to 269 days 6.60

270 days to 354 days 6.85

355 days or 364 days 7.00

1 Year to below 1 Year 6 Months 8.25

1 Year 6 Months to below 1 Year 7 Months 8.25

1 Year 7 Months up to 2 Years 8.25

Above 2 Years up to 2 Years 1 Month 7.75

Above 2 Years 1 Month to below 2 years 6 Months 7.75

2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months 7.75

2 years 9 Months to 3 years 3 months  7.75

Above 3 years 3 months to below 61 month 7.75

61 month and above 7.50

Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years)  7.75

Axis Bank has hiked the fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below 2 crore. The new FD rate is effective from 5 February 2024. After the latest revision, Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.20% p.a. to the general public on term deposits maturing in seven days to ten years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 08:21 AM IST
