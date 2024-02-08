IndusInd Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here

The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.75% for the general public and 4% to 8.25% for senior citizens. According to the IndusInd Bank's official website, these rates are effective from 6 February 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndusInd Bank latest FD rates for general customers 7 days to 14 days 3.50

15 days to 30 days 3.50 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

31 days to 45 days 3.75

46 days to 60 days 4.75

61 days to 90 days 4.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

91 days to 120 days 4.75 Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

121 days to 180 days 5.00

181 days to 210 days 5.85 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

211 days to 269 days 6.10

270 days to 354 days 6.35

355 days or 364 days 6.50 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1 Year to below 1 Year 6 Months 7.75

1 Year 6 Months to below 1 Year 7 Months 7.75

1 Year 7 Months up to 2 Years 7.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Above 2 Years up to 2 Years 1 Month 7.25

Above 2 Years 1 Month to below 2 years 6 Months 7.25

2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months 7.25 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2 years 9 Months to 3 years 3 months 7.25

Above 3 years 3 months to below 61 month 7.25

61 month and above 7.00 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years) 7.25

IndusInd Bank FD rates for Senior Citizens The additional 0.50 % over and above card rates are applicable for Term Deposits of Senior Citizens (age 60 years and above) for values below ₹2 crore

7 days to 14 days 4.00 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15 days to 30 days 4.00

31 days to 45 days 4.25

46 days to 60 days 5.25 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

61 days to 90 days 5.25

91 days to 120 days 5.25

121 days to 180 days 5.50 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

181 days to 210 days 6.35

211 days to 269 days 6.60

270 days to 354 days 6.85 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

355 days or 364 days 7.00

1 Year to below 1 Year 6 Months 8.25

1 Year 6 Months to below 1 Year 7 Months 8.25 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1 Year 7 Months up to 2 Years 8.25

Above 2 Years up to 2 Years 1 Month 7.75

Above 2 Years 1 Month to below 2 years 6 Months 7.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months 7.75

2 years 9 Months to 3 years 3 months 7.75

Above 3 years 3 months to below 61 month 7.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

61 month and above 7.50

Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years) 7.75

Axis Bank has hiked the fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below ₹2 crore. The new FD rate is effective from 5 February 2024. After the latest revision, Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.20% p.a. to the general public on term deposits maturing in seven days to ten years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!