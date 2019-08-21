Private sector lender IndusInd Bank offers both short-term and long-term fixed deposits (FDs) to its customers. Depending on the need and requirement, you can opt for these FDs. The bank offers 3.75% to 7.50% rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 61 months and above. Apart from that the bank also offers tax saving FDs, Indus Tax Saver Scheme, with a lock-in period of 5 years. IndusInd Bank revised interest rates effective from 10 August.

For deposits maturing in 7-14 days, IndusInd Bank offers 3.75%, for 15-30 days 4.25%, for 31 days to 45 days 5.50 % and for 46-90 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.00%. FDs maturing in 91 days to 180 days will give an interest of 6.30% and those deposits maturing in 181 days to 269 days will offer 6.75% interest. IndusInd Bank gives an interest rate of 7.00% on maturity between 270 days or below 1 years.

IndusInd Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 3.75%

15 days to 30 days 4.25%

31 days to 45 days 5.50%

46 days to 60 days 5.75%

61 days to 90 days 6.00%

91 days to 120 days 6.25%

121 days to 180 days 6.30%

181 days to 210 days 6.60%

211 days to 269 days 6.75%

270 days or below 1 years 7.00%

IndusInd Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year to below 3 years

IndusInd Bank offers a consistent rate of 7.5% on its medium-term deposits across all tenures. FDs with maturities above 1 years 2 months to below 3 years will fetch an interest of 7.5%.

1 Years to 1 Years 2 Months 7.50%

Above 1 Years 2 Months to 1 Years 4 Months 7.50%

Above 1 Years 4 Months to below 2 Years 7.50%

2 years to below 2 years 6 Months 7.50%

2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months 7.50%

2 years 9 Months to below 3 years 7.50%

IndusInd Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 3 years to below 5 years and above

For FDs maturing in 3 years to below 5 years one month, IndusInd Bank offers an interest rate of 7.35%. For term deposits maturing in 5 years one month and above, the bank offers an interest rate of 7.25%

3 years to below 61 month 7.35%

61 month and above 7.25%

Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years) 7.50%

IndusInd Bank tax saver FDs will give you the same interest as medium-term deposits, i.e. 7.50%

IndusInd Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for senior citizens

Just like other banks, IndusInd Bank also offers higher interest rates to senior citizens (60 years and above). The bank gives an additional interest rate of 0.50% to senior citizens. Current IndusInd Bank FD rates for senior citizens range from 4.25% to 8.00%.

Earlier, after RBI rate cut, top banks including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and RBL Bank revised interest rates on its maturities across various tenures.



