IndusInd Bank revises interest rates on savings account: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 02:21 PM IST
- The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has altered its savings account interest rates.
Listen to this article
The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has altered its savings account interest rates. The new rates are effective as of August 10th, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Since the adjustment, the bank has increased its maximum interest rate on savings accounts to 5.50%.