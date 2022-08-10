IndusInd Bank revises interest rates on savings account: Details inside

IndusInd Bank Savings Account Rates

The bank will now offer daily savings account balances up to Rs. 1 lakh at an interest rate of 3.50% annually. Additionally, IndusInd Bank will now pay interest at a rate of 3.50% on daily savings account balances over Rs. 1 lakh and up to Rs. 10 lakhs. On daily savings account balances over Rs. 10 lakh and up to Rs. 1 crore, the bank will now give an interest rate of 4.50%, and on daily savings account balances above Rs. 1 crore and up to Rs. 100 crore, IndusInd Bank will now offer a maximum interest rate of 5.50%. These interest rates, according to the bank, are applicable for domestic and non-resident (NRO/NRE) savings accounts. The savings account interest rates are payable on a quarterly basis.