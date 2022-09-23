IndusInd Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Details here2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 04:05 PM IST
- The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has revised interest rates on non-callable deposits of ₹1 Cr to less than 5 Crs.
The private sector lender IndusInd Bank has revised interest rates on non-callable deposits of ₹1 Cr to less than 5 Crs. Non-callable deposits are fixed deposits that can not be prematurely withdrawn. As per the official website of the bank, the new interest rates are effective as of September 23rd, 2022. Following the revision, IndusInd Bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 6.65% on non-callable FDs maturing in 7 days to 61 months and above.