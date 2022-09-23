IndusInd Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Details here

On term deposits maturing from 121 days to 180 days the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.25% and on term deposits maturing from 181 days to 210 days, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.40%. Term deposits maturing from 211 days to 269 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.55% and fixed deposits maturing from 270 days to 354 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.90%. IndusInd Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.15% on fixed deposits maturing in 355 days to 364 days and the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.40% on non-callable FDs maturing in 1 Year to below 1 Year 6 Months. On non-callable FDs maturing in 1 Year 6 Months to 61 months, the bank will now offer a maximum interest rate of 7%. On long-term deposits of 61 months and above, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.65%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}