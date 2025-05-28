IndusInd Bank Samman Credit Card: Features, eligibility and how to apply

Government employees in India seeking a credit card that provides for cashback, UPI integration and fee waiver opportunities can consider the IndusInd Bank ‘Samman’ RuPay Credit Card.

This particular credit card is designed specifically for public sector employees, it combines both traditional credit card benefits along with cutting edge technology facilitating modern digital payment features.

Process of application submission Visit the website: Visit the official IndusInd Bank Samman RuPay Credit Card page to initiate the process of application submission. Check and verify eligibility: Do ensure that you meet the basic eligibility criteria before moving ahead. The applicant must be between 21 to 60 years of age and employed in the government sector. The applicant should also have a minimum net monthly income of ₹ 20,000. Complete the application form: Fill in personal details such as name, date of birth, employment details along with other requested essentials accurately. Submit required documents: Provide all necessary documents such as identity proof, address proof, and bank statements. For the same you can submit digital copies of government approved documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, electricity bills etc. Approval and verification: Upon successful verification and background checks with regards to your credit score, repayment history, default probability etc, the bank will process your application and dispatch the credit card.

Key features Cashback benefits : You can earn 1% cashback on retail expenses up to ₹ 20,000 in every statement cycle.

: You can earn 1% cashback on retail expenses up to 20,000 in every statement cycle. UPI Integration : You can also link the credit card to UPI applications such as BHIM, Google Pay, and PhonePe for smooth and seamless transaction experience.

: You can also link the credit card to UPI applications such as BHIM, Google Pay, and PhonePe for smooth and seamless transaction experience. Fee waivers : Enjoy zero cash advance fees and a 1% railway surcharge waiver on transactions up to ₹ 5,000 through IRCTC.

: Enjoy zero cash advance fees and a 1% railway surcharge waiver on transactions up to 5,000 through IRCTC. Reward points: Earn 1.5 reward points for every ₹ 100 spent by you. Note: The features, terms and conditions discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and features refer to the official website of IndusInd Bank.

Additional benefits Complimentary movie tickets : You can avail free movie tickets up to ₹ 200 every six months.

: You can avail free movie tickets up to 200 every six months. No charges on cash advances : Withdraw cash without incurring additional fees or any charges.

: Withdraw cash without incurring additional fees or any charges. Fuel surcharge waiver: Benefit from a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between ₹ 400 and ₹ 4,000. Note: The terms, conditions, benefits discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated benefits and terms refer to the official website of IndusInd Bank.

Risks and problems of credit card usage to keep in mind: Before applying for a credit card always keep these facts in mind:

High interest rates on unpaid balances can lead to mounting debt.

Missing payments can result in penalties and lowering your credit score.

Overspending beyond means can result in financial complications.

Minimum due payment can trap credit card users in a debt cycle.

Excessive use of credit can influence future loan approvals. Therefore, keeping the above factors in mind, borrowers should accordingly plan and apply for credit cards or other credit instruments.

For more clarity on the application process applicants can reach out to 1860-26-77777 to discuss their problems with the dedicated IndusInd Bank executive.