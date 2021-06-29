Industry needs to raise the bar for ethical conduct

Executives who manage money on behalf of clients owe a fiduciary duty to them. In general, it means putting the needs of their clients before their own. In this instance, it means giving priority to clients’ transactions, or an opportunity for them to redeem before their personal transactions. To that extent, the ethical violations are clear. But what is different in this instance is the nature of insider trading and material non-public information. Until now, the traditional view of insider trading has been limited to individual securities, and non-public information in the fund context meant front-running large client orders, or advance knowledge of portfolio rebalancing events. That an early redemption of a scheme, based on advanced knowledge of portfolio level attributes, could be the basis of an insider trading charge is certainly novel, if not nuanced.

