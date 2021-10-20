Inflation a key factor in driving short-term gold demand: WGC

“Gold is always known as a hedge against inflation, and it plays the role very effectively, although in certain years, we have seen that this connection could take some time to play out. But any user of gold would have known that gold has protected against inflation. If you look at the price of gold with INR, you will always have seen that it has responded. Between the 1980s and 2020, we have done an analysis, and gold prices have gone up by 14.3% CAGR (compound annual growth rate); so, that is a result of the inflation that we have faced over the years," said Somasundaram P.R., managing director, India, World Gold Council.