Home >Money >Personal Finance >Inflation above RBI's 6% target for 5th month
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Inflation above RBI's 6% target for 5th month

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 10:47 PM IST Livemint

Retail inflation eased marginally to 6.69% in August from 6.73% in July but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's target

Retail inflation eased marginally to 6.69% in August from 6.73% in July but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper-end target of 6% for the fifth straight month, reducing the possibility of a near-term interest rate cut.

Source: Ministry of statistics and programme implementation
View Full Image
Source: Ministry of statistics and programme implementation
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Inflation targeting began to rise as a mandate for central banks in the 1980s because of the experience of high inflation in the 1970s. (Photo: Shankar Narayan/Hindustan Times)

Why RBI’s inflation regime is broken

9 min read . 12:11 PM IST
The Consumer Food Price Index rose by a higher 7.89% (Photo: Mint)

CPI Inflation jumps to 4.62% - What this means for you

2 min read . 13 Nov 2019
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files (REUTERS)

Lenders have RBI's 7 June circular to resolve stress: Rajnish Kumar

2 min read . 08:37 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout