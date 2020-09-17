Subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Inflation above RBI's 6% target for 5th month
Photo: Mint

Inflation above RBI's 6% target for 5th month

1 min read . 10:47 PM IST Livemint

Retail inflation eased marginally to 6.69% in August from 6.73% in July but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's target

Retail inflation eased marginally to 6.69% in August from 6.73% in July but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper-end target of 6% for the fifth straight month, reducing the possibility of a near-term interest rate cut.

Retail inflation eased marginally to 6.69% in August from 6.73% in July but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper-end target of 6% for the fifth straight month, reducing the possibility of a near-term interest rate cut.

Source: Ministry of statistics and programme implementation
Source: Ministry of statistics and programme implementation
