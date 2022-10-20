Inflation at a 5-month-high level. Where to bet for inflation-beating returns?3 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 06:32 PM IST
In September 2022, India's annual inflation rate rose from 7% in August to a five-month high of 7.41%. The CPI figure has now exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) maximum tolerance level of 6% for nine consecutive months. To counter inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.90 per cent on September 30. The MPC has increased the key rate by 190 basis points so far this fiscal year, but nevertheless, retail inflation has continued to rise over the RBI's upper tolerance limit. In keeping with the uptick in the repo rate, banks have begun raising the interest rates on their fixed deposit products.