Inflation at a 5-month-high level. Where to bet for inflation-beating returns?

However, if we look at leading private and public sector banks as an example, they are still below the inflation threshold despite the interest rate increases on fixed deposits. On the other hand, in response to rising interest rates, the government raised the interest rates on a few small savings schemes by as much as 30 basis points for the third quarter (October to December) of the current fiscal year or FY23. However, all other programmes, with the exception of the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account, offer returns that are below inflation. On the other hand, investors should exercise caution before making an investment in the equity market because it is bordered by global discontent and macroeconomic tensions. Where can investors invest in light of the present inflation environment to earn returns that outpace inflation?