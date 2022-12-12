Inflation down to 11-month low. Now, the other part and what about your EMIs

"The core inflation remained sticky at slightly above 6%. We continue to see CPI inflation around 6% till February 2023 before dipping sharply to 5% in March and to around 4.5% in 1QFY24. The inflation trajectory is likely to be slightly below the RBI’s latest estimate. The case for a pause in the February policy itself will get stronger, especially as the next few CPI inflation prints possibly remain below 6%. However, with the focus increasing on sticky core inflation, the February policy will be a tough choice between further tightening and a prolonged pause, especially if global and domestic growth impulses start softening. The skew, for now, remains towards a last 25 bps hike followed by a prolonged pause," said Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities. (With Agency Inputs)