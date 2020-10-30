Inflation eats into returns of debt funds in a big way

After witnessing a sharp dip in March, the benchmark Nifty has delivered a return of about 26% over the past six months, but they may not be an option for debt investors. Financial advisers, typically, suggest equity for time horizons of seven years or longer and only for investors willing to take on higher risk. “There will be periods of low and high returns in debt funds. We are not asking people to shift into equity because of the higher risk there and also shifting attracts tax," said Lovaii Navlakhi, founder, International Money Matters Pvt Ltd, a Sebi-registered investment advisory firm. A redemption from a debt fund for a holding period greater than three years is taxed at 20% and given the benefit of indexation. A lower holding period is taxed at slab rates which could be as high as 30%.