Inflation hitting your wallet? A look at 5 products that got dearer and 5 that got cheaper in current economic scenario

Everybody is talking about the rising inflation across the globe, and this has now hit India as well. From petrol and milk to daily essentials, households are feeling the impact of rising prices due to the war in West Asia.

India’s CPI Inflation rose to 3.48% in April 2026 from 3.40% a month ago. Food inflation also rose to 4.20% in April from 3.87% in March. But which top 5 products exactly got costlier and cheaper in April 2026? Let’s explore this.

Also Read | Rupee near record low — How a weaker rupee could impact your money matters

What is CPI inflation? Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of goods and services that households regularly purchase for daily consumption. These include items such as food, beverages, milk, fuel, clothing, and other essentials.

For example, suppose your family spends ₹100 on a basket of monthly household items in April 2026, while the same basket costs ₹95 in April 2025. This means consumer prices increased by 5.3% compared to the previous year.

Similarly, India tracks CPI inflation across various categories, including food and beverages, housing, clothing and footwear, healthcare, education, transport, and communication to measure how rising or falling prices are impacting households.

Top 5 products that got costlier in April 2026 Here is the list of items that saw the sharpest rise in price in April 2026:

S. No. Item April 2026 - Inflation (%) 1. Silver Jewellery 144.34 2. Coconut: Copra 44.55 3. Gold/Diamond/Platinum Jewellery 40.72 4. Tomato 35.28 5. Cauliflower 25.58 Source: MoSPI

The above data shows that silver and gold jewellery became significantly more expensive in April 2026, while everyday essentials such as coconut and tomato also saw a jump in prices.

For example, if the price of 1 kg of tomatoes was ₹50 in April 2025, then after a 35.28% rise in inflation, the price would have increased to nearly ₹68 per kg in April 2026.

Also Read | Top 5 silver ETFs by lowest tracking error that closely mirror silver prices

Top 5 products that got cheaper in April 2026 Here is the list of items that saw the sharpest fall in price in April 2026:

S. No. Item April 2026 - Inflation (%) 1. Potato -23.69 2. Onion -17.67 3. Motor car and jeep -7.12 4. Peas, chickpeas -6.75 5. Air conditioner -5.06 Source: MoSPI

On the other hand, potato prices declined in April 2026, reflecting deflation in this everyday food category. For example, if the price of 1 kg of potatoes was ₹50 in April 2025, then after a 23.69% fall in prices, it has dropped to ₹38 per kg in April 2026.

Apart from this, motor cars and air conditioners also saw a decline in prices, highlighting that inflationary pressure was not uniform across all categories, and some consumer goods became relatively more affordable in April.

What does this data tell you? The data highlights how CPI inflation directly affects household budgets and everyday spending patterns. While rising food prices can increase monthly expenses, falling prices in certain categories may provide relief to consumers.

You can use this microeconomic indicator to plan your monthly budget and adjust spending according to changing prices. For example, the air conditioner prices fell in April by 5.06%, which means that if you are planning to purchase a new AC, you can buy it at a relatively lower price compared to last year.

Overall, CPI inflation serves as an important indicator of changes in the cost of living. You can track monthly CPI inflation data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) every month to better understand price trends and create your monthly budget accordingly.