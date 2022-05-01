‘Inflation, if not neutralized, will drive demand for gold’

It will be better than the last two years when there were lockdowns. But it is not going to be one of the best ones because price points are pretty stiff right now. Consumers have not accepted the current ₹55,000 post GST price. It’s not that they don’t like it when the prices go up but they’re not very sure that one month down the line, this price will remain so. If the price of gold also abates, they don’t want to be seen as having bought gold at a higher price.

