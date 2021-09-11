Inflation raises the level of savings you need for retirement

You may also like to rethink your plan of accumulating ₹2.5 crore for your retirement. Since you plan to retire at the age of 55 and if we assume a life expectancy up to 80 years, the accumulated amount is good for the family who has their present monthly expenses of ₹35,000 per month. If your monthly expenses excluding school fees are more than ₹35,000 at present then you may like to rework the retirement corpus amount. In case your present monthly expenses are ₹50,000 per month then you will need ₹3.38 crore and if it is ₹60,000 then you will need ₹4 crore instead of ₹2.5 crore.