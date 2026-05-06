In recent months, a palpable sense of concern has begun to ripple through investors. Inflationary pressures—once dismissed as a transitory aftershock of global recovery—now risk becoming entrenched.
The inflation-growth double whammy: how investors should rebalance now
SummaryWith inflation rising and growth forecasts trimmed, investors face a “double whammy.” Here’s how to recalibrate portfolios across debt, equities, real assets and global exposure.
In recent months, a palpable sense of concern has begun to ripple through investors. Inflationary pressures—once dismissed as a transitory aftershock of global recovery—now risk becoming entrenched.
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