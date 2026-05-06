The inflation-growth double whammy: how investors should rebalance now

Vishal Dhawan
4 min read6 May 2026, 01:08 PM IST
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With inflation risks growing and growth forecasts downgraded, investors should pivot to companies with robust cash flows and low debt.(Pexel)
Summary
With inflation rising and growth forecasts trimmed, investors face a “double whammy.” Here’s how to recalibrate portfolios across debt, equities, real assets and global exposure.

In recent months, a palpable sense of concern has begun to ripple through investors. Inflationary pressures—once dismissed as a transitory aftershock of global recovery—now risk becoming entrenched.

The drivers form a difficult triad: destruction of energy infrastructure in West Asia leading to volatile oil and gas prices, persistent supply chain constraints, and a domestic agricultural squeeze triggered by a lower-than-anticipated monsoon and record-high fertilizer costs.

The RBI’s decision to raise the inflation forecast for FY27 to 4.6%—up from an earlier target of 4%—signals that these fears are grounded in reality. More concerning is the simultaneous downgrade of growth forecasts from 7.6% to 6.9%.

This is the true “double whammy.”

For investors, it is akin to climbing a steep incline while carrying an increasingly heavy load. The effort required to preserve real returns has risen sharply. India’s deep domestic consumption base offers insulation, but not immunity.

Also Read | Positioning portfolio to navigate uncertainty

Rewriting the rulebook

When macro conditions shift, conventional portfolio rules require surgical reassessment.

Mind the debt trap: As interest rates rise to anchor inflation, highly leveraged companies feel the strain. Interest-coverage ratios tighten. Balance sheets begin to matter more than bold projections.

This is not a “growth at any price” environment. Investors must tilt toward businesses with strong free cash flows and low debt. Such companies can absorb higher borrowing costs without compromising reinvestment capacity or shareholder returns.

The elasticity of demand: In an inflationary cycle, pricing power becomes the ultimate moat. Companies offering non-discretionary goods and services—products consumers cannot easily eliminate—retain the ability to pass on rising input costs. If a business can protect margins without sacrificing volumes, it demonstrates quality. That resilience safeguards capital when inflation compresses weaker players.

The role of real assets: When the purchasing power of currency erodes, tangible assets often act as shock absorbers. Maintaining strategic exposure to precious metals and commodities can generate “inflation-plus” returns that paper assets may struggle to produce in isolation.

Also Read | A decade of inflation targeting: this regime can be tweaked for the better

Investor’s action plan: a comprehensive tactical shift

A holistic approach requires looking at every corner of your portfolio to ensure no asset class is left vulnerable to the "double whammy."

  • Fixed income: shorten the duration

In fixed income, rising rates amplify price risk—especially for long-duration bonds. Investors should pivot toward shorter-duration debt funds or high-quality corporate bonds, which are less sensitive to rate hikes.

Laddering fixed-income maturities becomes crucial. By staggering maturities, investors can reinvest proceeds into higher-yielding instruments as rates rise—transforming an inflation headwind into a reinvestment tailwind.

  • Equities: the pivot to quality and defensives

In equities, speculative, cash-burning businesses carry disproportionate risk. The pivot should be toward defensive sectors such as Consumer Staples and Healthcare.

Within these sectors, the focus must remain on quality—companies with high Return on Equity (ROE), consistent earnings visibility, and low leverage. These “cash-cow” franchises tend to outperform during periods of margin compression and economic deceleration.

Also Read | India’s Real Estate Gravity Shift: Beyond the Metros
  • Real Estate: focus on yield and escalations

Real estate requires nuance. Residential demand can soften under rising mortgage rates. Commercial real estate, however, particularly via REITs, often incorporates inflation-linked rental escalations.

As living costs rise, so too can rental income, creating a natural hedge against inflation. That said, given the strong run-up in this segment, exposure should be built cautiously and selectively.

  • Commodities and gold: the essential hedge

Gold remains India’s traditional hedge—and with reason. In a low-growth environment where the rupee may face pressure, gold serves as an international store of value.

Its role is not to generate aggressive returns, but to stabilise portfolios during currency stress and macro uncertainty.

  • International diversification: managing country risk

Geographical diversification remains underappreciated. While India’s long-term structural story remains intact, concentration risk can magnify cyclical shocks.

Holding assets across currencies and geographies reduces dependence on domestic variables—whether monsoon variability or West Asian oil volatility. Exposure to global equities can help balance localized slowdowns.

Bottom line

High inflation combined with slowing growth creates a challenging investment landscape—but also a clarifying one.

This is not a time for panic. It is a time for deliberate rebalancing.

Prioritize quality over speculation. Shorten debt duration. Strengthen real asset allocation. Diversify geographically.

Disciplined investors who adapt early can navigate the incline—and emerge stronger when the cycle turns.

Vishal Dhawan is a certified financial planner and founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, a Sebi-registered investment advisory firm

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