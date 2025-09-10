Inflows into equity mutual funds drop 22% in August to ₹33,430 crore: AMFI data

AMFI August data: Inflows into all equity mutual funds put together droped 22 percent to ₹33,430 crore against ₹42,702 crore in July.

Inflows into small cap mutual funds dropped to ₹4,992 crore in August against 6,484 crore in July. Inflows into large cap funds hit ₹2,834 crore in August against ₹2,125 crore in July. Inflows into mid cap schemes touched ₹5,330 crore in August against ₹5,182 crore in July.

Other funds Debt mutual funds saw an outflow of ₹7979 crore in August against an inflow of ₹1.06 lakh crore in July.

Multi asset allocation funds saw a massive decline in inflow as they touched ₹3,527 crore against ₹6,197 crore in the previous month.

Arbitrage funds saw an inflow of ₹6,666 crore against ₹7,295 crore in July.

Category Inflow in Aug ( ₹ crore) Inflow in July ( ₹ crore) Debt funds (-) 7979 1.06 lakh Dynamic asset allocation 2,316 2,611 Multi asset allocation 3,527 6,197 Arbitrage funds 6,666 7,295

New fund offers Besides, there were a total of 23 new fund offers (NFOs) in August raising a total of ₹2,859 crore. These included 2 thematic funds, 11 index funds and 6 exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, says “The lower impact of new flow viz previous month roughly ₹9,000 Cr. is to the extent of NFO’s which were higher in July than August. Rest the flow momentum is steady and healthy. Given past trends, I was hoping for a higher SIP number which is now flat around ₹27,000 Cr. Broadly, Indian investors continue to add equities to their allocation despite global headwinds and FII selling, and this is very positive for the markets.”