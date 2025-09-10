Inflows into equity mutual funds drop 22% in August to ₹33,430 crore: AMFI data

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published10 Sep 2025, 03:06 PM IST
AMFI August data: Inflows into all equity mutual funds put together droped 22 percent to 33,430 crore against 42,702 crore in July.

Inflows into small cap mutual funds dropped to 4,992 crore in August against 6,484 crore in July. Inflows into large cap funds hit 2,834 crore in August against 2,125 crore in July. Inflows into mid cap schemes touched 5,330 crore in August against 5,182 crore in July.

Other funds

Debt mutual funds saw an outflow of 7979 crore in August against an inflow of 1.06 lakh crore in July.

Multi asset allocation funds saw a massive decline in inflow as they touched 3,527 crore against 6,197 crore in the previous month.

Arbitrage funds saw an inflow of 6,666 crore against 7,295 crore in July.

Category Inflow in Aug ( crore)Inflow in July ( crore)
Debt funds (-) 79791.06 lakh
Dynamic asset allocation2,316 2,611
Multi asset allocation3,527 6,197
Arbitrage funds6,666 7,295

New fund offers

Besides, there were a total of 23 new fund offers (NFOs) in August raising a total of 2,859 crore. These included 2 thematic funds, 11 index funds and 6 exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, says “The lower impact of new flow viz previous month roughly 9,000 Cr. is to the extent of NFO’s which were higher in July than August. Rest the flow momentum is steady and healthy. Given past trends, I was hoping for a higher SIP number which is now flat around 27,000 Cr. Broadly, Indian investors continue to add equities to their allocation despite global headwinds and FII selling, and this is very positive for the markets.”

(This is a developing story)

