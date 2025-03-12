AMFI data February: Inflow into equity mutual funds in February slid to ₹29, 303 crore against ₹39,687 crore in January. The equity inflow had fallen in January as well against December.
Steep fall was witnessed in mid and small cap funds where monthly inflow was ₹3,406 crore and ₹3,722 crore in February against ₹5,147 crore and ₹5,720 crore, respectively In January.
In large cap funds, inflow stood at ₹2,866 crore against ₹3,063 crore in January.
Notably, the equity inflow showed a declining trend in January as well when the inflow fell marginally by 3.6 percent month on month.
