Inflows into equity mutual funds drop 26% in Feb: AMFI data

AMFI data February: Inflows into equity mutual funds in February slid to ₹29, 303 crore against ₹39,687 crore in January. The equity inflow had fallen in January as well aggainst December.

Steep fall was witnessed in the mid and small cap funds where monthly inflow stood at ₹3,406 crore and ₹3,722 crore in February against ₹5,147 crore and ₹5,720 crore in January, respectively.

In large cap funds, inflow stood at ₹2,866 crore against ₹3,063 crore in January.

Advertisement

Also Read | Despite volatility, these large cap funds gave positive returns in past 1 year

Notably, the equity inflow showed a declining trend in January as well when the inflow fell marginally by 3.6 percent month on month.

Debt mutual funds saw an outflow of ₹6,525 crore in February against an inflow of ₹1.28 lakh crore in January.

New fund offers A total of 28 new fund offers were launched in the open-ended category in the month of February. Out of these, 12 were index mutual funds, one was gold ETF and five other ETFs, one multi cap fund and seven were thematic funds. These new fund offers contribute 36 per cent to inflow in sectoral/thematic funds, reveals the AMFI data.