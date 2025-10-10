Inflows into equity mutual funds drop 9% MoM to ₹30,421 crore: AMFI Sept data

AMFI September Data: Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped 9% to ₹30,421 crore against ₹33,430 crore in August.
Last month, inflows into equity funds dropped by 22% month-on-month.
Inflows into equity funds across market cap saw a decline: large cap, mid cap and small caps fell by 18%, 4.5%, 12.6%, respectively.
Meanwhile, inflows into flexi cap funds also dropped to ₹7,029 crore against ₹7,679 crore in the preceding month.
|Category
|September
|August
|Increase/Decrease
|Large
|2,319
|2,834
|(18%)
|Mid cap
|5,085
|5,330
|(4.5%)
|Small cap
|4,362
|4,992
|(12.6%)
|Flexi cap
|7,029
|7,679
|(8.4%)
|Gold ETFs
|8,363
|2,189
|2.82 times
However, given the spike in gold prices, gold ETFs saw a massive jump in inflows to ₹8,363 crore against ₹2,189 crore.
September also saw nine new fund launches (NFOs) which collectively raised a total of ₹1,959 crore. Of these, there was one sectoral/thematic fund, one hybrid fund and others were index funds.
(This is a developing story)
