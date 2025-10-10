Inflows into equity mutual funds drop 9% MoM to ₹30,421 crore: AMFI Sept data

AMFI September Data: Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped 9% to ₹30,421 crore against ₹33,430 crore in August.

Last month, inflows into equity funds dropped by 22% month-on-month.

Inflows into equity funds across market cap saw a decline: large cap, mid cap and small caps fell by 18%, 4.5%, 12.6%, respectively.

Meanwhile, inflows into flexi cap funds also dropped to ₹7,029 crore against ₹7,679 crore in the preceding month.

Category September August Increase/Decrease Large 2,319 2,834 (18%) Mid cap 5,085 5,330 (4.5%) Small cap 4,362 4,992 (12.6%) Flexi cap 7,029 7,679 (8.4%) Gold ETFs 8,363 2,189 2.82 times

However, given the spike in gold prices, gold ETFs saw a massive jump in inflows to ₹8,363 crore against ₹2,189 crore.

September also saw nine new fund launches (NFOs) which collectively raised a total of ₹1,959 crore. Of these, there was one sectoral/thematic fund, one hybrid fund and others were index funds.