Inflows into equity mutual funds drop 9% MoM to ₹30,421 crore: AMFI Sept data

For the second straight month, equity fund inflows saw a decline.Inflows into equity funds across market cap dropped: large cap, mid cap and small caps fell by 18%, 4.5%, 12.6%, respectively. 

Vimal Chander Joshi
Updated10 Oct 2025, 01:23 PM IST
Given the spike in gold prices, gold ETFs saw a massive jump in inflows to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,363 crore against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,189 crore.
Given the spike in gold prices, gold ETFs saw a massive jump in inflows to ₹8,363 crore against ₹2,189 crore.

AMFI September Data: Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped 9% to 30,421 crore against 33,430 crore in August.

Last month, inflows into equity funds dropped by 22% month-on-month.

Inflows into equity funds across market cap saw a decline: large cap, mid cap and small caps fell by 18%, 4.5%, 12.6%, respectively.

Also Read | Swiggy, HDFC AMC among likely large-cap entrants in AMFI’s January 2026 review

Meanwhile, inflows into flexi cap funds also dropped to 7,029 crore against 7,679 crore in the preceding month.

Category SeptemberAugust Increase/Decrease
Large 2,319 2,834 (18%)
Mid cap5,085 5,330 (4.5%)
Small cap4,362 4,992 (12.6%)
Flexi cap7,0297,679 (8.4%)
Gold ETFs8,363 2,189 2.82 times

However, given the spike in gold prices, gold ETFs saw a massive jump in inflows to 8,363 crore against 2,189 crore.

Also Read | Why are investors getting disillusioned with equity mutual funds?

September also saw nine new fund launches (NFOs) which collectively raised a total of 1,959 crore. Of these, there was one sectoral/thematic fund, one hybrid fund and others were index funds.

(This is a developing story)

Mutual FundsAMFI
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceInflows into equity mutual funds drop 9% MoM to ₹30,421 crore: AMFI Sept data
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.