Inflow to equity mutual funds fell 14 percent to ₹35,943.49 crore in November, reveals the latest Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data released on Tuesday. Last month, the corresponding data stood at ₹41,886.69 crore.

Thematic funds saw maximum inflow among equity funds i.e., ₹7,657 crore against ₹12,278 crore in the previous month.

This was followed by flexi cap funds which stood at ₹5,084 crore.

Debt mutual funds saw an inflow of ₹12,915 crore last month in November against ₹1.57 lakh crore in the previous month.

Equity Funds Inflow ( ₹ crore) Large 2,547.92 Mid Cap 4,883.40 Small Cap 4,111.89

Hybrid mutual funds saw a decline of 75.5 percent to ₹4,123 crore in November from ₹16,863 crore in the previous month.

Index mutual funds saw a fall of 45 percent to ₹4,342.8 in November from ₹7,931 crore in October.

“Flows into mutual fund industry remained robust last month,” said Venkat Chalasani, Chief executive, AMFI.

SIP data Investment via systematic investment plans (SIPs) in November stood at ₹25,319.66 crore. Last month the corresponding figure was 25,323 crore. And in September, this figure stood at ₹24,509 crore.

Other Schemes In the category of other schemes, index funds saw a decline of 45 percent in inflow to ₹4,342 crore in November. Gold ETFs saw a fall of 35.9 percent to ₹1,256 crore.

Meanwhile, other ETFs saw a considerable fall to ₹1,531 crore against ₹13,441 crore.

New fund offers Last month saw a launch of 18 new fund offers which in total raised ₹4,052 crore. Maximum number of new fund launches (a total of 10) happened in the index fund category, which raised a total of ₹523 crore. Meanwhile, three schemes were launched in the sectoral funds category which raised ₹2,751 crore.